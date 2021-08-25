Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

