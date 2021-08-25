Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 9,698 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.