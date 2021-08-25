Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.70.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.34. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $122.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

