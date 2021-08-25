LINKA Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $33,830.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

