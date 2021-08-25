Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Liquidia stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

