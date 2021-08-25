LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

