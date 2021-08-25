Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0657

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $950,025.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,406,971 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

