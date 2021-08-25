Loop Capital Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Livent by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.