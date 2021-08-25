Loop Capital Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.
NYSE LTHM opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.15.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Livent by 39.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
