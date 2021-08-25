Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

