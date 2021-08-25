Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 30,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

