Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $91.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

