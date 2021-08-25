LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.00

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 641473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

Several research firms have recently commented on LXI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

