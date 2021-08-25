Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

M stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

