Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s (MSGE) Sell Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

