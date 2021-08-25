MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $3.53

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.70 million and $1.39 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

