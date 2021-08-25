Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

