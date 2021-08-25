Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.41

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $156.35, with a volume of 3001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

