Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $297.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masimo exited second-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Strong rebound in sensor sales and robust order shipments are encouraging. Expansion of the company’s installed base is also impressive. Slew of regulatory approvals and positive studies on Masimo’s products raise our optimism. Product launches over the past few months and the company’s continued focus on patient monitoring are also encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A raised outlook for 2021 augurs well. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past six months, Masimo has outperformed its industry. Yet, gross margin contraction is a concern. Masimo's overdependence on its SET platform and persistent reimbursement headwinds are major concerns for the company. Other issues like a stiff competitive space and forex woes persist.”

MASI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.83. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

