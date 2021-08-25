Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 20,792 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.