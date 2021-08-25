Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 222,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

