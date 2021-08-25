Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 3,145 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LITE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 434,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,643. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

