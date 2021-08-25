McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.83. 1,667,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

