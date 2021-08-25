McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.10. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 22,241 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

