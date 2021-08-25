Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

