Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.38% of Barings BDC worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $522.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

