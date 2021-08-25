Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.