Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

