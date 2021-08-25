Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.69. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.38. 260,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $134.73.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.