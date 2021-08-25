Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE MDT opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

