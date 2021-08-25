MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$9.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.