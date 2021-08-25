MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras Buys 845 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,855.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37,105.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,618.90.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
