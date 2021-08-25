MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras Buys 845 Shares

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,855.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37,105.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,618.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

