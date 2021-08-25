Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.77.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

