Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 6.4%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 3.83 and last traded at 3.80. 159,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,614,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.13.

In other news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $23,648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $7,662,000. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

