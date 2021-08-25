MetaHash Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $36.23 million and $1.19 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00126991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,933.75 or 0.99807345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01026546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.07 or 0.06569826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,916,566,729 coins and its circulating supply is 2,746,417,732 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.