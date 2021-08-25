MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

