MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $2,155,575. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,377. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.