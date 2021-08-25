Michael Sinclair Sells 65,124 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61.

Shares of OPNT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 119,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,949. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

OPNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

