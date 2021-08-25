Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

