Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

