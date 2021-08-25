Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,094 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.