Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

