Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.35 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $3,105,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

