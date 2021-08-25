Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. 54,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,076. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

