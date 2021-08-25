Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,000.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Wednesday. 889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,503. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

