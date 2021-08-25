Millennium Management LLC Buys 18,808 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 149.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.