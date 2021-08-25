Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

SII opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

