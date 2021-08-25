Millennium Management LLC Invests $465,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

