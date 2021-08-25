Millennium Management LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

