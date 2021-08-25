Millennium Management LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of INmune Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $346.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.