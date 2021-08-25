Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,203 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Outdoor Brands worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $9,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth $8,383,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

AOUT opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.26. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $378.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

